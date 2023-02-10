Allotment of 22 CHB small flats cancelled

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 9

Based on the door-to-door survey carried out last year, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has started taking action against the allottees who have violated the terms and conditions of allotment.

“To date, allotments of 22 flats have been cancelled and in remaining cases, the order of cancellation will be issued in due course after providing them the opportunity of hearing,” said Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB.

He said the board was contemplating filing an FIR against erring allottees and purchasers and also against property dealers or middlemen, etc. found involved in illegal transactions of sale, purchase, sub-letting or transfer of these flats.

The CHB has so far allotted more than 18,000 flats under the Rehabilitation Scheme, Small Flat Scheme or Affordable Rental Housing Scheme. These flats have been allotted for sole occupation of the allottees and their families, and cannot be sold or transferred.

On receiving complaints that some of the allottees had illegally sold, sublet or handed over these flats to other persons, the CHB had conducted a survey of all such flats from July to September. Further, re-survey of locked flats was also conducted in November.

As many as 1,117 flats were found occupied by non-allottees, 636 locked, while allottees of 168 flats refused to furnish information to CHB officials during the survey. Of the 18,138 flats, 15,995 were found to be occupied by the original allottees, added the CEO.

These flats are located in Sectors 49, 56, 38-West, Dhanas, Industrial Area, Mauli Jagran, Ram Darbar, Maloya (Small Flats) and Maloya (ARHC).

“In case allottees do not want to occupy such flats, they can surrender these to the CHB, but the flats cannot be sold or sub-let to other persons,” said Garg, adding the allottees were required to immediately clear their dues.