Allotment of 83 small flats cancelled in city

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 27

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has cancelled the allotment of 83 flats for violating terms and conditions of the allotment. These flats were allotted under the Rehabilitation Scheme, Small Flat Scheme or Affordable Rental Housing Scheme.

An official said the allotment was cancelled as the original allottees were not found in possession of these flats. The flats were located in Sectors 38, 49, 56, Dhanas and Maloya. The occupants of these flats have been asked to vacate the dwelling units within 30 days, he said, adding that ample opportunity was provided to the occupants for verification of documents, but to no avail.

The CHB has allotted more than 18,000 flats under the three schemes. These flats cannot be sold, transferred or rented out. The cancellation of allotment comes after the CHB conducted an extensive survey of the flats from July to September in 2022.

