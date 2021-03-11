Allotment of EWS flats: Submit documents in seven days, Chandigarh Administration asks Colony No. 4 residents

Chandigarh, April 26

The UT Administration today granted another opportunity to residents of Colony No. 4, who were eligible for allotment of EWS flats, but missed the chance in the earlier round.

The Administration has asked them to submit their documents within seven days for allotment of flats under the Chandigarh Small Flat scheme.

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), said a list of pending cases for allotment of houses under the scheme was prepared in August last year. He said at that time, 122 cases of Colony No. 4 were pending, which now reduced to 58.

The main reason for pendency of the cases was that the applicants were not coming forward with requisite documents, he said. All these 58 applicants had again been asked to reach the CHB office between 10 am and 12 noon within next seven days along with their identity proofs, voter ID, Aadhaar card and other relevant documents to complete the formalities so that the allotment could be made to them, he added.

Meanwhile, seven residents of the colony were today allotted flats under the scheme in a computerised draw. Garg said these residents were declared eligible by the Estate Office for allotment of flat at the Housing Complex, Maloya.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Harmohan Dhawan, Pardeep Chhabra and Chander Mukhi Sharma, councillors Yogesh Dhingra, Prem Lata, Neha, Jasbir Singh and Damanpreet Badal and colony representative Rajinder Hindustani met UT Adviser Dharam Pal with a request to defer the demolition of the colony and find an amicable solution to this lingering issue. The Adviser assured to look into the genuine problems faced by dwellers and find ways to accommodate the maximum residents, who are otherwise eligible to be allotted EWS flats, but missed to get flats in the earlier round.

The UT had served an ultimatum on the residents to vacate the colony by April 23.