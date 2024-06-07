Allow me to record statement via videoconference: Ex-MP Kirron

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

Former MP Kirron Kher has moved an application before a local court to allow her to record her statement on an untraced report filed by the Chandigarh Police in a cheating case registered on her complaint.

The police had registered the case against Chaittnya Aggarwal for the offences punishable under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code in December last year.

Kher had alleged in the FIR that in the month of August 2023, Chaittnya came to her and induced her to make investments in various schemes. In August, she transferred a sum of Rs 8 crore to him through RTGS. It was promised that he would return the amount to her within a month along with interest at the rate of 18% per annum.

The complainant claimed that on her requests to return the money, he started making excuses and even fled to Dubai to avoid her. When she somehow managed to contact him, he informed that he would be returning to India in the first week of December, but he failed to return the money on coming back to India.

Later, the matter was sorted out between the two. The police in the untraced report claimed that since the matter had been settled between the parties they prayed to accept the cancellation report in the case. After hearing of the arguments, the court had issued notices to Kher to record her statement on June 6 this year.

Kher, in an application filed through advocate Prdhuman Garg and Vinod Kumar, requested the court to allow her to record her statement through videoconferencing by invoking the Punjab and Haryana High Court Rules for videoconferencing.

She said now, the matter had been amicably settled with the accused whereby he returned the entire outstanding amount to her and nothing was due against him. So, she did not intend to proceed further against him.

The former MP said she was unable to physically appear before the court for medical reasons. Doctors have also advised her to not go outside and take rest in order to recover from the disease. She said in view of this, she may be allowed to record her statement through videoconferencing.

Tthe court has issued a notice to the state for June 12 to file a reply in the fraud case.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kirron Kher