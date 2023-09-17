Allow share-wise registries in non-heritage sectors of Chandigarh: Realtors

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 16

Members of the Property Federation Chandigarh today urged the UT Administration to resume share-wise registries in non-heritage sectors, which have been banned for the past nearly eight months.

Admn will get revenue The registration of share-wise properties from Sector 31 onwards should be resumed as nothing mentioned about these sectors in the SC judgment. It will provide partial relief to those affected… The UT Administration will also earn revenue. Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, Chief, Property Federation Chandigarh

After a meeting here, federation president Kamaljit Singh Panchhi said the Administration should restart the registration of share-wise properties from Sector 31 onwards as nothing had been mentioned about these sectors in the SC judgment on the matter. It would provide partial relief to affected individuals, he said, and added that the Administration would also earn revenue in the form of stamp duty.

On January 10, the Supreme Court had banned the conversion of residential houses into floor-wise apartments in Sectors 1 to 30. The apex court also specified that the city’s heritage committee would consider the issue of redensification in these areas.

Subsequently, the UT Administration would consider amending the Chandigarh Master Plan (CMP)-2031 and the 2017 apartment rules in accordance with the committee’s recommendations. Any amendments would require the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

After the SC judgment, the UT Administration imposed a ban on the registration of share-wise property outside the family and the approval of building plans for properties co-owned by strangers or non-family members.

During a meeting here on September 14, members of the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee (CHCC) stated that the Administration could take a decision on the registration of share-wise property in heritage sectors.

The meeting was attended by JD Gupta, Narinder Singh, Amit Jain, SA Khan, Sanjay Jain, Inderjit Singh, Naresh Bansal, Tarlok Singh, Navdeep Sharma, and others.