Panchkula: Altercation with parents, 15-year-old dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 3

A 15-year-old boy, a resident of Sector 20, died by suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his house on Wednesday.

Sector 20 police station, SHO Bachchu Singh said the boy was a student in Class 10 at a local school. He said, “He used to take tuition at Sector 10. As per information collected till now, the boy had been scolded by his parents over missing classes upon his teacher’s complaint.”

He said the boy locked his door at around 7 pm on Tuesday and died by suicide during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Police officials said, as per preliminary investigation, the boy was not under any mental stress; however, they took the extreme step over an altercation in the family.

The police said the body of the boy was recovered on Wednesday morning.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula