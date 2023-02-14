 Alternative route to Chandigarh airport: Air Headquarters gives ‘in-principle’ approval : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 13

Move to provide an alternative route to the Chandigarh airport has trudged ahead with the Air Headquarters giving its “in-principle” approval to the Union Ministry of Defence. Information to this effect was furnished before the Punjab and Haryana High Court during the resumed hearing of the case on making the airport fully functional.

Punjab not to raise any dispute

Responding to a court query, state counsel Avinit Awasti had agreed that the State of Punjab would not raise any dispute, if the Ministry of Defence was agreeable.

As the case came up for resumed hearing, senior counsel Arun Gosain placed before the Bench a status report by way of an affidavit by Air Cmde KS Lamba, posted as Air Officer Commanding l2 Wing, Air Force Station, Chandigarh.

The report, on behalf of the respondents-Union of India and the Indian Air Force, said: “It is intimated that the Air HQ has given ‘in-principle’ approval to the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, for the proposal of the UT regarding construction of new airport road of the UT Administration. The draft working permission for the subject proposal is under vetting at the Air HQs, the same will be forwarded to the Ministry of Defence and the working permission will be issued by Ministry of Defence after the same is vetted by the HQ Directorate-General Defence Estates (DGDE).”

The High Court was also told that the instrument landing system for “Runway 29” at Air Force Station Chandigarh was now Cat II-compliant.

The High Court, on the previous date of hearing, was told that Chandigarh Administration had proposed two alternative routes for bringing the airport closer. Appearing before the Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli, senior counsel Chetan Mittal, on the airport’s behalf, pointed out that the proposed alternative routes would virtually reduce more than 7 km distance from the existing route to the road from the Chandigarh side.

He also told the Bench that one of proposals was principally agreed upon after deliberations with all stake holders.

But the State of Punjab unnecessarily brought out security concern and traffic problems, was in the domain of the ministry concern.

Responding to a court query, state counsel Avinit Awasti had agreed that the State of Punjab would not raise any dispute, if the Ministry of Defence was agreeable. The Bench was also told that UT's proposal had been uploaded on the website as per the policy requirement for the clearance of such projects. The counsel representing the Administration added the same would be decided within 45 days.

It also transpired during the proceedings that as per the proposal, feasible and most likely to be cleared, 0.820 km would fall in Punjab out of total 3.703 km. Punjab would have to acquire approximately 14.07 acres in comparison to 42.81 acres in the Chandigarh area. The court has adjourned to await the decision of Ministry of Defence.

