Chandigarh, May 20
The Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh chapter, organised ‘Connections 2023’, an annual alumni meet, here today.
Alumni based in the three states attended the meet and discussed the current scenario of the communication industry. The meet was presided by the chapter president Alice Guram.
