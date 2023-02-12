Alumni recall days spent on PEC campus, turn nostalgic

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 11

The Punjab Engineering College Old Students’ Association (PECOSA) organised the Global Alumni Meet-2023 on the PEC (Deemed to be University) campus here today.

PECOSA president Teekam Chandra Bali emphasised the importance of the association and its integral role in connecting alumni from different batches and backgrounds and fostering a spirit of camaraderie and collaboration.

The oldest PEC alumnus present in the alumni meet was 99-year-old Bikram Singh Grewal, who will turn centenarian on February 15. He did his civil engineering from the institute and passed out in the year 1943. He joined the PWD (B&R) at Lahore in 1944. He rose to the position of Chief Engineer in 1971 and retired from the department in 1981.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal, who was the chief guest at the event, congratulated PECOSA and PEC for bringing together an immense and diverse group of alumni whose experiences would serve as an inspiration for future PEC graduates.

PEC Director Prof Baldev Setia expressed his gratitude towards all illustrious alumni present at the meet and stated that the occasion assumed significance as it was taking place after a gap of three years.

He stated that whether through mentoring students or supporting the institution with donations and scholarships, PECOSA was immensely valuable to PEC.

PECOSA Souvenir 2023 was also released on the occasion.

More than 500 guests from various parts of the country and globally were present at the meet. UT Adviser also felicitated students of the batches which have completed 15, 25, 35, 50 and 60 years.

The event also saw the alumni participating in fun activities like kite flying, tambola and musical chairs. The fun-filled day of nostalgia was followed by a musical evening.