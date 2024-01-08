Alumni, teachers go down memory lane as Mubarikpur school celebrates centenary

Mohali, January 7
Government Senior Secondary School, Mubarikpur, is now 100 years old.
The alumni, former teachers, local residents and Education Department officials celebrated the centenary function with great enthusiasm on Saturday. School students delighted the visitors with a colourful song and dance programme, rekindling their memories.
Himanshi, a student of Government Primary School, Mirpur, gave a special dance performance. Old students and teachers recounted their 'golden years’ spent in the school. Forty-three students of the batch passing out in 1986 and teachers who had served the institution 40 to 50 years ago were felicitated.
At present, there are around 943 students in classes 6 to 12 with 23 sections and 38 staff members in the school.
Some parts of the school building are in original state. Three old rooms are still in use. The institution, one of the oldest in the area, grew from primary, middle and high level to senior secondary more than two decades ago.
“Former teachers Mahinder Pal Kaur, Reena, Rita, Swaran Kanta, Urmila Gupta, Manjit Singh, Sukhwinder Kaur, Sanyokta Sharma, Dyal Dingh, Chandrakanta, Bimla, Harminder Singh, Madan Gopal, Shivcharan, Santosh, Gurcharan Singh, Krishna, Usha, Shashi and Santosh Nayyar were felicitated,” said school Principal Roma Rani, adding that old students Om Prakash Popli, Sanad Bhardwaj, Rajiv, and Mangal had organised the function.
MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa, who had studied at a school in Dera Bassi, recalled the beatings he received from his teachers, urging the students to hold their parents and teachers in high esteem.
Higher Education and Languages Secretary KK Yadav, Dera Bassi ASP Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, Senior Medical Officer Dharamedra Singh, Industries Association president Vijay Mittal and functionaries of various social service organisations attended the function.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi: ‘Citizen first, dignity first, justice first’ spirit of 3 new laws
Modi says instead of ‘danda’, police now need to work with ‘...
We’re seeking broad, inclusive mandate in Lok Sabha polls: BJP chief JP Nadda
BJP chief leaves the door ajar for alliance in Punjab
INDI Alliance opportunistic grouping, no challenge for BJP: JP Nadda
Jagat Prakash Nadda, national president, Bharatiya janata pa...
138 Pong Dam oustees fail to get land transferred in their name
Kangra settlement office rejects 100 claims