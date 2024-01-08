Alumni, teachers go down memory lane as Mubarikpur school celebrates centenary

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 7

Government Senior Secondary School, Mubarikpur, is now 100 years old.

The alumni, former teachers, local residents and Education Department officials celebrated the centenary function with great enthusiasm on Saturday. School students delighted the visitors with a colourful song and dance programme, rekindling their memories.

Himanshi, a student of Government Primary School, Mirpur, gave a special dance performance. Old students and teachers recounted their 'golden years’ spent in the school. Forty-three students of the batch passing out in 1986 and teachers who had served the institution 40 to 50 years ago were felicitated.

At present, there are around 943 students in classes 6 to 12 with 23 sections and 38 staff members in the school.

Some parts of the school building are in original state. Three old rooms are still in use. The institution, one of the oldest in the area, grew from primary, middle and high level to senior secondary more than two decades ago.

“Former teachers Mahinder Pal Kaur, Reena, Rita, Swaran Kanta, Urmila Gupta, Manjit Singh, Sukhwinder Kaur, Sanyokta Sharma, Dyal Dingh, Chandrakanta, Bimla, Harminder Singh, Madan Gopal, Shivcharan, Santosh, Gurcharan Singh, Krishna, Usha, Shashi and Santosh Nayyar were felicitated,” said school Principal Roma Rani, adding that old students Om Prakash Popli, Sanad Bhardwaj, Rajiv, and Mangal had organised the function.

MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa, who had studied at a school in Dera Bassi, recalled the beatings he received from his teachers, urging the students to hold their parents and teachers in high esteem.

Higher Education and Languages Secretary KK Yadav, Dera Bassi ASP Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, Senior Medical Officer Dharamedra Singh, Industries Association president Vijay Mittal and functionaries of various social service organisations attended the function.

