Chandigarh school alumni walk down memory lane

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, Chandigarh, organised a grand event to felicitate its students and alumni.

The event witnessed the presence of eminent personalities from different walks of life. Former Chief Minister of Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who himself is an alumnus of the school, was the chief guest.

The cultural bonanza was followed by the felicitation ceremony, wherein the toppers of the 2021-22 batch and the notable alumni of the school were honoured. The event also included a photo exhibition showcasing the school’s journey through the years. Education Secretary Purva Garg applauded the students for putting up a spectacular show. The felicitation ceremony was one of the highlights of the event in which the toppers of the 2021-22 batch were honoured.

#bhupinder hooda