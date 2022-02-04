Always considered Mohali as my family, says Congress candidate Balbir Sidhu

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 3

I have always considered Mohali as my family and always stood with people of Mohali as a family member. I brought several important development projects in Mohali, which any previous government did not even think of.

This was stated by sitting MLA and Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu during his election campaign at a park in Phase 3B2 here. The rally was especially attended by a large number of women from the area.

He said a medical college was ready to be set up in Mohali and classes would start from this session. Similarly, construction of a state-of-the-art community centre in Phase 3B1 was in full swing. A 30-bed hospital in Phase 3B1 has already started working.

Balbir Singh Sidhu said people had got relief from traffic jams at Landran. Two fire stations had been set up in Mohali. Construction of a large auditorium had already started, while preparations for the construction of a new bus stand had been completed.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajinder Rana, MLA, Sujanpur, Himachal Pradesh, said leaders who walk among the people were always rewarded by people of the area with their votes.

Earlier welcoming the dignitaries, Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said there was no other leader like Sidhu in Mohali who was available for people any time and was always ready to solve their problems. He said all other candidates in the fray were only greedy for power. He said AAP candidate Kulwant Singh was a corporate tycoon who was disguising as a common man only for the elections. “People need to be wary of such candidates,” he said.