Amandeep of Pbi varsity wins gold in rowing championship

Chandigarh, December 25

Amandeep Kaur of Punjabi University, Patiala, claimed the gold medal in the women’s single scull event during the ongoing All-India Inter University Rowing Championship at Sukhna Lake. Amandeep clocked 7.5.19 to secure the win. Shwetha Brahmchari of the University of Calcutta secured the silver medal spot, followed by Monika Badoria of Panjab University in the third spot. In the women’s double scull, the team comprising Tanden Devi and Priya Devi claimed the gold medal by clocking 06.28.20s, followed by Suman Devi and Kiran in the silver medal position, while the pair of Avinash Kaur and Anshika Bharti were in third place.

Vijinamol B and Aleena Anto won the Women Coxless Pair (w2) event by clocking 06.46.18s. The team comprising S Tamil Selvi and A Rose Mastica Meril secured the silver medal position, while the team of Jyoti Thakur and Manisha Dangi came in at third place.

In the Women Coxles Four (W4-) event, the University of Kerala team comprising Archa A, Amala Prasad, Vijinamol B, and Aleena Anto claimed the top spot. The University of Madras team of Akilandeshwari A, Jothika B, Fati Sivba K, and Bagavathy R finished in the silver medal spot, while the Chandigarh University squad comprising Gurugubelli Geetanjali, Saniya Krishnan, Aswathi Pb, and Easha Muurya clocked in 6:19.09 to claim third place in this category.

