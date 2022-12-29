Mohali's Amanjot Kaur gets BCCI call

Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, December 28
A young Amanjot Kaur would often play ‘gully’ cricket with boys of her neighbourhood but little did she know she would represent India one day.
The daughter of a carpenter, the 21-year-old all-rounder received the biggest news for her life when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) picked her for the women’s team tri-series, involving the host South Africa and West Indies, to be played from January 19 to February 2. Amanjot, who studies at MCM DAV College, Sector 36, plays for the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA). A resident of Mohali, she had captained the Chandigarh seniors women’s team for three consecutive years, before moving to the PCA.
“I wasn’t expecting this call. It’s a moment to live for. I still remember playing gully cricket with boys and developing my interest in cricket. My family supported me throughout. They are very happy. My father is very proud, but hesitates to reveal it on my face. His smile said it all as he was the first one to get this news,” said Amanjot.
