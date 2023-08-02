Amazon told to pay for defective telescope

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 1

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd to refund Rs 4,999 along with 9 per cent interest per annum to a city resident for selling a defective telescope, besides Rs 2,500 compensation for causing mental agony and harassment and Rs 2,500 as litigation costs.

Lakshay Kundu of Kishangarh, in his complaint through advocate Mohit Kumar, said he purchased a telescope from Amazon Seller Services two years ago, but it didn’t work. He got it replaced, but the new one too had defects.

This time, the seller neither replaced the product nor refunded the money, he said, adding Amazon claimed that the replacement order fulfilled by a third party. The commission observed it was clear that the product was of substandard quality and there was deficiency in service on OPs’ part.

