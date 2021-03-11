Ambala: 2 booked under Immigration Act

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 24

The police have booked two persons on charges of cheating and under the Immigration Act after a man accused them of sending his son to Turkey instead of Greece.

The case has been registered against Rambul of Yamunanagar and Vijay Kumar of Karnal.

Roshan Lal, a resident of Saha, complained that he was a two-wheeler mechanic. Rambul and his wife had lured his son Suraj to go abroad and become rich. They took Rs 8.50 lakh to send his son to Greece.

“They made us talk to Vijay, who was in South Korea, and his wife over the phone. Instead of sending Suraj to Greece, they sent him to Turkey from where Vijay wanted to take him to Greece through an illegal route. However, he couldn’t succeed. He kept my son in Turkey for five months forcefully,” Roshan alleged.

“We found a trustworthy person in Turkey and managed to bring Suraj back to India. It cost us Rs 1.50 lakh. When we confronted Rambul, he made us talk to his sister-in-law, who threatened to implicate us in a false case,” he said.