Ambala City double murder suspect nailed

Ambala, April 27
The CIA-1 unit of the Ambala police has arrested a suspect in a firing incident that took place at Kalka chowk in Ambala City, which left two men dead and another two injured in March last year.
The suspect has been identified as Karam Chand, alias Rinku, a resident of Mohali. He was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head.
He was produced in a court, which sent him to five-day police remand.
CIA-1 in-charge Sandeep Kumar said, “Karam Chand was involved in the murder case. He had accompanied the shooters and harboured them too. Further investigation is still on.”
On March 25 last year, some unidentified persons had opened indiscriminate fire, killing Pradeep and Rahul, and injuring Ashwani and Gaurav. The victims had reached Ambala for a hearing in a case registered after a brawl at the Central Jail, Ambala.
Two persons have been already arrested in this case.
