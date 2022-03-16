Ambala City women police station to run from new premises

Ambala, March 15
Additional Director General of Police Shrikant Jadhav inaugurated a new building of the women police station in Ambala City. So far, the women police station was being run from the premises of the Police Lines, Ambala City.
ADGP Jadhav and SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa also inspected the newly constructed building.
The ADGP said the main objective of setting up a women police station was that the victim could freely approach a police officer and express her pain. Earlier, victims were hesitant about going to a police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Bhagwant Mann swearing-in LIVE updates: Khatkar Kalan all decked up as Mann to take oath as Punjab CM
10,000 policemen deployed | Traffic on Ropar-Balachaur road ...
Ambala IAF officers to join 'accidental' missile firing probe
Nothing but a case of accidental firing, says US | Pakistan ...
'New Covid variant emerging', experts advise caution
The new variant is a mix of Delta and Omicron
Militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
Search operation turns into an encounter when the militants ...