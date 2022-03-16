Ambala City women police station to run from new premises

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 15

Additional Director General of Police Shrikant Jadhav inaugurated a new building of the women police station in Ambala City. So far, the women police station was being run from the premises of the Police Lines, Ambala City.

ADGP Jadhav and SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa also inspected the newly constructed building.

The ADGP said the main objective of setting up a women police station was that the victim could freely approach a police officer and express her pain. Earlier, victims were hesitant about going to a police station.