Ambala Cong workers stage sit-in against rising fuel prices

Ambala, March 31
Congress workers staged a dharna against rising prices of fuel and cooking gas, at Sadar Bazaar Chowk in Ambala Cantonment here today. The workers garlanded cylinders and beat empty containers to mark their protest.
Addressing the gathering, Congress leader Ram Kishan Gujjar said the BJP Government had promised to the people to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel if voted to power, but they repeatedly jacked up the rates of these essential commodities. The BJP betrayed the voters, he added.
Mullana MLA Varun Chaudhry said the fuel prices were kept stable for 137 days during the elections, and just after the elections, they started increasing the prices continuously. The Modi government had been filling its treasury by defrauding the common man, the MLA added.
Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee treasurer Rohit Jain alleged that the government had been looting people and hiking the prices of essential commodities to benefit the corporate houses. —
