Ambala constituency: Notice to INLD nominee over poll code violation

Ambala, May 28
A notice has been issued to Gurpreet Singh, the INLD candidate for the Ambala Lok Sabha constituency, over alleged violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) today. The candidate has been asked to submit his reply by 11 am on May 30.
The notice issued by the nodal officer, MCC complaints, stated that it had come to the notice that on May 25, during polling at 3.31 pm, a video was posted on the social media account of the candidate wherein a person was seen recording the voting process. The person was shown pressing the EVM button and then showing the VVPAT machine, a violation of the MCC.
The candidate has been asked to submit his reply in written regarding the violation before any action is initiated as per the rules.
However, the INLD candidate said the social media account on which the video was uploaded was being operated by his team and he was unaware of the video. Soon after the matter came to his knowledge, the video was removed.
Meanwhile, two similar videos of votes being cast in the favour of the Congress Lok Sabha candidate also surfaced on social media. The two videos were shared by a Youth Congress leader from Yamunanagar on Instagram.
