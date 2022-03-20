Ambala cops arrest two in murder cases

Ambala, March 19
The CIA-2 unit of the Ambala police has arrested an accused in connection with the firing incident in which gangster Mohit Rana and his associate Vishal were killed in January this year here.
The suspect has been identified as Abhishek, a resident of Shahzadpur in Ambala. He was produced in a court, which sent him to two-day police remand.
CIA-2 in-charge Virender Walia said Abhishek had been arrested for carrying out recce. Attempts were being made to nab the remaining suspects.
The CIA-1 unit arrested a suspect in connection with the murder case of Aman, who was shot dead by Bunty Kaushal at Philadelphia Mission Hospital in Ambala City, last month.
The suspect has been identified as Rahul, a resident of Bhiwani district. He was produced in a court, which sent him to judicial custody. CIA-1 in-charge Sandeep said Rahul had been arrested for harbouring and helping Bunty.
