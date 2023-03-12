 Ambala cops book two for immigration fraud on ASI's son : The Tribune India

Ambala cops book two for immigration fraud on ASI's son

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 11

Two persons have been booked on the charges of cheating, extortion, wrongful confinement and under the Immigration Act for allegedly sending the son of an ASI of the Haryana Police to Indonesia instead of the US.

The suspects have been identified as Inderpal Singh and Paramjit Singh, residents of Yamunanagar.

In his complaint to the police, Paras of Kurukshetra stated that his father ASI Amarjit Singh was posted in Ambala Cantonment. “He was on checking duty with his colleague Amulpreet Singh when Inderpal Singh reached there on a two-wheeler. Amulpreet told my father that he was his uncle. They told my father that there is a good scheme for going to the US through a certificate course of fire prevention and fire fighting,” he alleged. The complainant said, “The accused sought Rs 42 lakh for the job and my father got convinced. Inderpal and Paramjit prepared a fake document to send me to the US. They were given Rs 38 lakh. They told us that I would go to the US through Indonesia and I would be given one-week training on a ship and soon get the PR.”

Paras claimed that on July 27 last year, he was sent to Indonesia where he was held by someone who claimed to be from the immigration police officer and Paras had to give them 600 dollars. The next day, a man, who identified himself as Ravi, met him at a hotel, where a room was booked by the accused for Paras. He took his passport and other documents on the pretext of making arrangements for his flight for America. On July 31, two youths sent by a Rajpura-based agent Manish reached the hotel. The next day, Ravi and another youth came back and took them to a house on the pretext of taking them to airport.

"Some people thrashed us there, held us at the gunpoint and forced us to tell our family members that we have reached the US. Later, they kept us in confinement. They kidnapped me to extort money," he alleged. Paras stated that he was kept in illegal confinement for 35 days, beaten up and harassed.

"We were 13 boys there. When my family members started pressuring the agents and asked them for a video call, the miscreants in Indonesia sent me back to India on September 3 last year. On being confronted, both accused agreed to return our money (Rs 39.46 lakh) with interest but stopped taking our calls,” he further alleged.

