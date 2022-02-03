Ambala Division nets Rs 4.65-cr fine for violations in January

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 2

The Ambala Division of the Northern Railway collected over Rs 4.65 crore in the form of fine from unauthorised passengers and for different violations, including littering, smoking, not wearing mask and carrying unbooked luggage, in the month of January.

An official said the Division, in its endeavour to provide better services to train users and also to curb ticketless travel, regularly conducted an intensive campaign against ticketless and irregular travel. A total of 642 checks were conducted across the Division last month.

Divisional Railway Manager Gurinder Mohan Singh said as Covid letting up gradually, trains were running with good occupancy, thus the Division paced the checks to render convenience to the authorised travels. A special emphasis has been laid to curb the menace of littering among the general public to keep railway stations clean.

For this purpose, regular checks are conducted over the main stations of the Division, as a result of which 151 passengers were apprehended under the Anti-Littering Act and Rs26,250 as fine was recovered from them. The Division has earned a total revenue of Rs36.95 crore from ticket checking in the current fiscal.