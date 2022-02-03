Ambala Division to take over IRSDC functions at Chandigarh railway station on February 7

Tribune News Service

Amarjot Kaur

Chandigarh, February 2

The Ambala Division of the Northern Railway is all set to take over the functions of Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC) at the city railway station on February 7.

After a meeting with the IRSDC officials, Divisional Railway Manager GM Singh today shared that all projects under the IRSDC would now fall under the jurisdiction of the zonal railways.

“The administrative control of the station will fall under the division directly now. The station’s improvement is the top priority of the division. There are many hoardings right at the entrance of the station. We plan on removing these hoardings after speaking with the contractors. In case the contractors refuse to agree, we will scrap the contract and get a new contractor,” he said.

The IRSDC had issued a large number of contracts related to facility management like cleanliness and minor repairs, which will now fall under the jurisdiction of the Ambala Division. “We will bring our own contract with terms and conditions regarding parking, publicity and catering. We will slowly take over all contracts that fell under the purview of the IRSDC. We first plan to whitewash the walls of the station and install CCTV cameras, the work for which has already been sanctioned,” shared GM Singh.

The IRSDC was shut down on October 18 last year. It was incorporated on April 12, 2012.

The change