Ambala ex-councillor’s godown on encroached land demolished

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 21

An illegal godown belonging to a former councillor of Ambala Municipal Council Sadar Zone was today demolished by the local administration, at Deha colony of Ambala Cantonment.

The godown was constructed on government land by Rajesh Kumar, the former councillor who is behind bars in a drugs case.

Rajesh and his son Prince were arrested by the Ambala police after their family members and some neighbours allegedly attacked a police party on April 6 during a raid conducted to arrest Rajesh’s wife Guddi in connection with a drugs case.

However, Guddi and other family members had managed to escape, Rajesh and Prince were arrested. Later, 260 gm of heroin and 1,500 intoxicant tablets were recovered from the godown.

A heavy police force was deployed during the drive to demolish the illegal structure built on government land near his house.

Ambala Cantonment DSP Ram Kumar, Ambala Cantonment SHO Naresh Kumar and officials from the Municipal Council were present during the drive.

The DSP said, “Rajesh Kumar, who was involved in drugs trade, had illegally occupied government land earmarked for a public toilet. The police had recovered 260-gm heroin and 1,500 intoxicant tablets from the godown. Rajesh’s wife and other family members, who are at large, will be arrested soon.”

Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said Rajesh, in his disclosure, had mentioned that he had encroached on government land following which officials of the Municipal Council were intimated and the godown demolished. “We have gathered information about more criminals who have encroached on government land and using it for illegal activities. Action will be taken against them soon,” he added.