Ambala hospitals accused of negligence as 2 kids die

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 26

Two minor siblings from Baldev Nagar in Ambala City died under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased were identified as Samar (9) and Sarthak (6). Their father Sumit has accused the staff at the Civil Hospital, Ambala City, and a government hospital at Ambala Cantonment of negligence.

Sumit alleged, “The kids complained of pain in abdomen on Friday and we took them to the Ambala City hospital. Doctors told us that it was due to gas following which we returned home. When the children were not relieved of pain, we took them again, but no proper treatment was given despite requests.”

He added, “The next day, the kids were taken to the Ambala Cantonment hospital. We were then told that the children were suffering from dengue and suggested to take them to the GMCH-32 in Chandigarh. We were told that their platelets had decreased. While Samar died on Saturday, Sarthak passed away on Sunday.”

District epidemiologist Sunil Hari said “The family has claimed that the children had dengue. However, there is no such report. The complaints have been noted and appropriate action will be taken.”

Ambala Civil Surgeon Kuldeep Singh said, “There is no confirmation of dengue being the cause of deaths. The boys complained of pain in abdomen and vomiting and they were given treatment as per the protocol. Platelets can decrease due to some other fever. The children were conscious, but they needed paediatric intensive care following which they were referred in stabled condition. We are getting the record from the GMCH-32 where the children died. The matter is being investigated.”

