Ambala: Linesman electrocuted

Tribune News Service

Ambala: A linesman of the Electricity Department was electrocuted to death while repairing a fault near Sadopur in Ambala on Monday. He has been identified as Suryakant Dubey, a native of UP. He was working on a pole when the mishap occurred. His body was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Ambala City, for a postmortem. SDO (West) Joginder Singh said, “Before starting the work, the power supply was snapped, but he got electrocuted. We are investigating the matter.” TNS

Minor girl goes missing

Chandigarh: The UT police have registered a kidnapping case after a three-year-old girl went missing from near the FR light point in Mani Majra. The police said a case under Section 363 of the IPC has been registered at the Mani Majra police station. TNS

Cash, jewellery stolen from hotel

Chandigarh: An unknown person managed to steal jewellery and Rs 1.30 lakh from a room of Hotel Mountview, Sector 10, here. The complainant, Swati, reported that she, along with her family, came to the city to attend a wedding. On May 22, they found that gold jewellery items and Rs 1.30 lakh were stolen from room no 244 of the hotel. The police were informed about the incident. On checking the CCTV footage, it was found that the suspect had asked for room key card from the staff claiming to be their acquaintance and carried out the theft. A case has been registered. TNS

Woman falls from auto, hurt

Chandigarh: A woman riding an auto suffered injuries after she fell from the three-wheeler due to the negligence of its driver. Complainant Sonu, a resident of Sector 56, reported that a woman passenger riding an auto fell from the three-wheeler being driven by Dharampal. The incident was reported on the Palsora road. The victim was admitted to the PGI. The police have registered a case. TNS

PU team win cricket match

Chandigarh: Panjab University Non-Teaching Employees defeated Punjab Agriculture University Cricket Team, Ludhiana, in a friendly cricket match. Rajesh Kumar was adjudged man of the match and Surinder Singh won the best batsman trophy. TNS

Minerva win football meet

Chandigarh: Minerva Academy won the Malerkotla 7-a-side Football Tournament. A total of 16 teams participated in the tournament. Minerva defeated AG Punjab (3-0) in the final. Abhay, Dicka and Jagmeet scored a goal each for the winning side. In the semi-finals, Minerva defeated Naromajra (1-0), courtesy a goal from Abhay. In the quarterfinals, Minerva faced Malerkotla, and made easy work of their opponents. Braces from Dicka, Abhay and Joel sealed a comfortable (6-2) win for Minerva. In Round 16, Minerva defeated BKFC in tiebreaker.

This thief had a dress code for his 'job'
Nation

This thief had a dress code for his 'job'

Will Sidhu make another comeback?
Amritsar

Will Navjot Singh Sidhu make another comeback?

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears
Chandigarh

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

Manali-Baralacha deluxe buses for tourists a hit
Himachal

Manali-Baralacha deluxe buses for tourists a hit

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies
Jalandhar

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Expect light rain for two days
Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice
Haryana

Karnal institute scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice

