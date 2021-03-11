Ambala: Man booked for murder bid

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 3

The police have booked a man on a charge of attempt to murder a woman. The suspect has been identified as Aman of Madhuban, Karnal.

The victim, a resident of Mahesh Nagar, Ambala Cantonment, said she worked at a private hospital in Madhuban and became friends with Aman there. He wanted to marry her. However, she refused because he was already married and had two children.

“I left the job in March. He kept calling me over the phone. On Thursday night, I was alone at home around 9 pm when Aman entered the house and again asked me to marry him. When I refused, he attacked me with a knife. He also tried to strangle me. I fainted. Around 11:15 pm I regained consciousness and found my phone missing,” she said. She went to her neighbours and called emergency service, she claimed.