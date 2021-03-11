Ambala: Man gets 4-year RI for sexually harassing minor

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 28

The Court of Aarti Singh, Additional Sessions Judge, sentenced a man to four-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually harassing a minor girl.

The fast-track court, constituted under the POCSO Act, held Jagpal of Shahzadpur guilty under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and Sections 323 and 509 of the IPC. He has been sentenced to four year of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 3,000 under Section 8 of the POCSO Act, sentenced for 1 year under Section 323 of the IPC, and jailed for one year and fined Rs 2,000 under Section 509 of the IPC. The sentences will run concurrently.

A case was registered against Jagpal in 2018 on a complaint of the victim’s mother. The complainant had alleged that Jagpal had been sexually harassing her 10-year-old daughter on her way to school and back to home.