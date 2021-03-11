Ambala: Man gets 4-year RI for sexually harassing minor

Ambala, April 28
The Court of Aarti Singh, Additional Sessions Judge, sentenced a man to four-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually harassing a minor girl.
The fast-track court, constituted under the POCSO Act, held Jagpal of Shahzadpur guilty under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and Sections 323 and 509 of the IPC. He has been sentenced to four year of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 3,000 under Section 8 of the POCSO Act, sentenced for 1 year under Section 323 of the IPC, and jailed for one year and fined Rs 2,000 under Section 509 of the IPC. The sentences will run concurrently.
A case was registered against Jagpal in 2018 on a complaint of the victim’s mother. The complainant had alleged that Jagpal had been sexually harassing her 10-year-old daughter on her way to school and back to home.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors