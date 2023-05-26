Ambala man gets 7-yr RI for minor's rape

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 25

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Man Pal Ramawat sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for a period of seven years for committing penetrative sexual assault upon a 17-year-old minor girl.

In a complaint to the police in February 2019, a man had accused Amandeep, a resident of Ambala, of raping his minor daughter.

The fast-track court constituted under the POCSO Act held Amandeep guilty. The accused had also married the girl later and has a three-year-old son from the marriage.

In his statement, Amandeep stated that after registration of the case, he married the victim with the consent of the family members. He is the only breadwinner of his family.

The defence counsel requested the court to take a lenient view against the convict considering the circumstances of the case as well as the fact that the victim was a consenting party in the incident.

Public prosecutor Surjeet Singh said the court held Amandeep guilty of the commission of offence. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the convict.