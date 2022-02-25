Ambala man held for murder bid, robbery

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 24

The police have arrested a person in connection with an attempt to murder and robbery case in Ambala Cantonment. The suspect has been identified as Manish Kumar, a resident of Lal Kurti Area, Ambala Cantonment.

An elderly couple - Vinay Kumar Mehta (77), and his wife Anuja - had suffered knife injuries after Manish attacked them in their house and fled away with some cash and jewellery on February 14.

Manish was allegedly a former student of Vinay. In his complaint to the police, Vinay had stated that he had been running tuition classes for the past 40 years. Manish, who used to attend tuition classes around nine years ago, reached their house and started a conversation with Vinay. Later, Manish attacked Vinay’s wife Anuja, threw red chilli powder in her face, tied her hands and legs, put a blanket on her and started beating her. Manish demanded Rs1 lakh and threatened to kill her if she refused to give money.

“I told him that I didn’t have that much money at that time and I will give it to him after withdrawing the same from the bank in the morning. He got angry and started stabbing my wife with a knife. He also took away my wife’s rings and earrings and then attacked me also. He withdrew cash from my pocket. While leaving, he took away our mobile phones,” the victim had stated.

Naresh Kumar, SHO, Ambala Cantonment police station, said: “Manish has been arrested. He works at a jewellery shop in Ambala Cantonment. He was identified on the basis of CCTV footage. The suspect will be produced in a court on Friday.” —