Ambala MC assistant suspended for tampering with property tax records

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 2

An assistant in the Ambala Municipal Corporation has been suspended for allegedly tampering with the property tax record.

As per information, the action was taken against Balbir Singh who was accused of having changed the mutation of the ownership of a property in Ambala City in the name of some other person without any document and approval.

Mayor Shakti Rani Sharma had also raised the issue with the MC Commissioner and requested for conducting an inquiry against the official last month.

In a letter, the Mayor had mentioned that it had come to notice that an assistant posted in the property tax branch had made an alteration in the property tax record and changed the mutation of ownership in the name of another person without any document and approval of the competent authority. The original owner had lodged a complaint with the police, seeking an FIR against the ‘erring’ assistant, Balbir Singh. After verifying his past record, it came to notice that he was a habitual offender.

As per the contents of the letter, there might be a lot of cases of similar nature in the property branch, and the commissioner was requested to constitute a committee to probe all cases dealt with by him during his tenure in the property tax branch. A detailed report be prepared on the basis of the record so that strict action could be taken against the erring officials, the Mayor added.

Shakti Rani Sharma had also requested not to depute, transfer him to the property tax branch and the staff presently working in the branch might also be changed so that the inquiry was not affected.

Confirming the suspension of the official, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Aman Dhanda said, “A complaint was received against the assistant and he has been suspended.”