Ambala MC: No meeting in 6 mths, Deputy Mayor resigns as F&CC vice-chairman

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 4

Expressing disappointment over the working of officials, Deputy Mayor Rajesh Mehta today sent his resignation from the ad hoc finance and contracts committee (F&CC) of the Ambala Municipal Corporation.

He was the vice-chairman of the committee. Five ad hoc committees, including implementation, accounts and audit, finance and contracts, building regulation and beautification, sanitation and public health, were constituted in April this year.

Mehta, who belongs to Haryana Jan Chetna Party, said after a delay of two years, the committees were constituted about six months ago, but not a single meeting of the F&CC has been held so far and there was no point in holding a post when the meetings were not taking place.

“The ad hoc committees were formed for the smooth functioning of the corporation and to ensure development works. Meetings should have been held on a regular basis. Due to the negligence of the officials, the development works have come to a standstill in Ambala,” said Mehta.

He said he had sent his resignation to Mayor Shakti Rani Sharma and MC Commissioner Sangeeta Tetarwal.

