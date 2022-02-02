Ambala murders: 1 held for conspiracy

Ambala, February 1
The CIA-2 unit of the Ambala police has arrested a suspect in a firing incident in which gangster Mohit Rana and his associate Vishal were killed last month.
The suspect has been identified as Sugam, a resident of Yamunanagar.
CIA-2 unit in-charge Virender Walia said, “Sugam has been arrested for his involvement in the conspiracy. He was produced before a court, which sent him to one-day police remand. He has been associated with the Kala Rana gang. Efforts are being made to nab the shooters.”
SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “Kala Rana was in touch with some of his associates lodged in jails. He had some conversation over the phone and hatched the murder conspiracy. Recently, mobiles were recovered from his associates in the Ambala and Kurukshetra jails. Sugam had provided SIM cards to the associates. Now, Kala Rana’s associates, including his brother Surya and Rajan who were in touch with him, will be brought on production warrant.” —
