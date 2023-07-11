Ambala police issue traffic advisory, vehicular movement restored on Chandigarh-Ambala highway

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 11

The Ambala police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory for the people travelling on the national highways.

The Ambala Superintendent of Police said the traffic flow for heavy vehicles and SUVs has been restored on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway via Dera Bassi.

However, light vehicles are advised to use the route - Ambala-BaldevNagar Underpass-Panjokhra-Sahib-Jatwar-Barwala-Panchkula.

For Punjab-Ambala/Delhi, all kind of vehicular movement on the NH44/GT Road through Ambala has been started, the advisory read.

Meanwhile, the Panchkula-Shahabad/Kurukshetra highway is non-operational as there is acute waterlogging at Saha Chowk, it said.

Also, the Ambala-Kaithal/Hisar highway is closed for vehicular movement due to acute waterlogging, it added.

