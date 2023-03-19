Ambala SP checks alertness of policemen at checkposts

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 18

Ambala Superintendent of Police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa paid surprise visits to various here late last night to check the alertness of on-duty staff.

As many as 73 checkposts were laid in the district last night as part of a special checking drive to curb crime. Meanwhile, the Ambala SP, in a tracksuit, left his residence in a private vehicle bearing Punjab registration number to check the alertness of the staff.

The SP made a message circulated through the control room that a car bearing Punjab registration number was stolen and officials at the checkposts were directed to roundup the vehicle. The SP himself was travelling in the same vehicle.

During the checking, the SP’s car was not stopped at the checkpost under the jurisdiction of the Parao police station, following which the SP pulled up on-duty staff. However, his vehicle was stopped at checkposts near the Police Lines and the Polytechnic Chowk. The SP appreciated on-duty staff at these checkposts.

He directed the staff to keep a walky-talky with them at the checkposts and perform duty with alertness.