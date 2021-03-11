Ambala: Woman killed over petty dispute, neighbour held

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 18

A 52-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her neighbour over a petty dispute at Kesri village in Ambala today.

The deceased has been identified as Memo Devi, and the suspect as Krishan.

In his complaint to the police, Jagtar Singh, a resident of Kesri village, said, “My mother used to work as a labourer in the village. The eaves of Krishan’s house was overhanging on to the street. My mother used to tell them to get it repaired as it was risky, which infuriated Krishan. On Wednesday morning, when my mother was coming back after throwing cow dung, I found that Krishan was having a scuffle with my mother. He attacked her with a hammer. As I ran to rescue her, Krishan managed to flee.”

Memo Devi was rushed to a hospital with head injuries where she was declared dead.

A case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered at the Saha police station.

Saha SHO Rajesh Kumar said they had arrested the suspect and would produce him before a court tomorrow.