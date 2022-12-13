Amid chaos, official vehicles get free passage at Chandigarh Railway Station

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, December 12

While vehicles of general public go bumper to bumper while exiting the Chandigarh Railway Station owing to traffic chaos during peak hours, the parking contractor is extending a “free passage” to government as well as “special” vehicles by reserving one of the three lanes for these.

Though a board marking the lane reads: “Exit for all types of government/ambulance/private vehicles”, a visit to the railway station today suggested otherwise, as the lane was closed off with a barricade. Railway officials say the parking contractor is not supposed to reserve any lane.

Empty lane during rush hour! Parking staff have closed off one of the three exit lanes with a barricade

Official vehicles are seen using empty lane to exit without paying charges

Bottleneck is created during rush hour as remaining two lanes are clogged

Board marking it reads: “Exit for all types of govt/ambulance/pvt vehicles” What norms say Parking contractor is not supposed to reserve any lane both at entry and exit, say railway authorities

No provision to exempt govt vehicles, except those on duty, from paying fee

The railway authorities further say there is no provision to exempt government vehicles, except those on duty, from paying fee at the station. Official vehicles were, however, seen exiting without paying up despite breaching the six-minute free window.

“What kind of system is this? We are stuck in a long queue at the exit point, but government vehicles are allowed a smooth passage without any fee. The lane must be opened to other vehicles too so these can make an easy exit,” says Jatin Kumar, a local resident who had come to pick up his relatives at the railway station.

Must be opened We are stuck in a queue, but government vehicles are allowed a smooth passage. The lane must be opened to other vehicles too. —Jatin Kumar, A passenger Will probe matter All lanes are common for all vehicles. None can be closed. If it is happening, I will get matter probed and pass directions. —Hari Mohan, Sr Div Commercial Manager, Ambala Division

The authorities had recently introduced the pick-up and drop-off system to decongest traffic. However, passengers have been complaining of harassment at the hands of parking staff. Snarl-ups are frequent, often caused by fights between passengers stuck in long queues and parking staff over hefty levy.

“How can smooth flow of traffic be ensured when there are discriminatory practices? Why has a lane been kept vacant for government vehicles when there is chaos on the other side?” says Harmanjit Singh, a passenger.

City Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana, who has been sitting on an indefinite protest against the new system, claims: “Not just government vehicles, even cars of those linked to influential people or officials who are not exempt, are allowed to use the reserved lane, that too for free. Only the common man is made to wait in long queues and leave only after paying charges. This is sheer harassment.”

Parking attendants, however, say they open the lane whenever there is a rush. Contrary to the claim, the lane is often seen barricaded during rush hour, causing a bottleneck towards the exit point.

The railway authorities say the parking contractor is not authorised to demarcate or reserve any lane. “All three lanes at the entry as well as exit points are common for all types of vehicles. None can be closed or reserved. If it is happening, I will get the matter probed and pass directions to officials concerned,” says Hari Mohan, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM), Ambala Division.

The DCM adds only certain vehicles such as of those on duty at the railway station are exempt from paying fee.

Chaos is often witnessed in the exit area of the parking lot as private vehicles race against time to meet the six-minute free pick-up and drop-off window.

Once it is breached, they are charged Rs 50 up to 15 minutes. Thereafter, Rs 200 fee is levied on drivers. Commercial vehicles have to pay Rs 30 for the first six minutes and the rest of the levies are same as others. There is a separate parking for Rs 20, but many are not aware of it.