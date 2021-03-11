Amid monkeypox fear, PGI told to keep a close watch

NCDC issues advisory; no case reported from country so far

Amid monkeypox fear, PGI told to keep a close watch

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, May 24

Amid growing concerns over the spread of monkeypox around the globe, the PGI has been told to “keep a watch” on such cases.

Monkeypox has not been reported from India, but with new cases being detected in various countries, chances of the disease spreading to India cannot be ruled out. The cases that have been reported worldwide are both due to local transmission and also due to travel to African countries.

As a proactive approach, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has identified several public health actions to be initiated in the event of suspected cases being reported from India.

An NCDC advisory has asked the public health authorities for heightened suspicion in people present with an otherwise unexplained rash and those who have travelled in the past 21 days to a country that has recently reported confirmed or suspected monkeypox cases. Recently, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has designated a 20-bed ward for isolation of monkeypox cases.

Dr Vivek Lal, PGI Director, said, “We are going to follow the advisory of the Government of India in this regard as far as reservation of exclusive beds for the disease is concerned. So far, we have been told to keep a close watch through surveillance.”

Laboratory samples of suspected monkeypox virus cases consisting of fluids from blood, vesicles and blood have to be sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

Dr Arunaloke Chakraborty, former Head of Microbiology, PGI, said, “We need not be worried about monkeypox as it is a self-limiting disease, but what we need to focus on is to teach doctors about surveillance of the disease. It has been 50 years ever since smallpox was treated as a disease and now doctors do not have first-hand experience of it. Monkeypox is similar to smallpox, but it is less contagious because the virus is still trying to adapt to human body slowly. The rising temperature is allowing the virus to adapt to higher temperature and we may notice such outbreaks in future which involves humans. The way people are travelling and maintaining close contact, the spread of the disease to India cannot be ruled out.”

“We should be able to give right training to doctors who would be tracking such cases and need not spread panic among the public,” said Dr Chakraborty.

Human-to-human transmission is thought to occur primarily through large respiratory droplets generally requiring a prolonged close contact. It can also be transmitted through direct contact with body fluids or lesion material, and indirect contact with lesion material, such as through contaminated clothing or linens of an infected person.

The clinical presentation of monkeypox resembles that of smallpox, a related orthopoxvirus infection which was declared eradicated worldwide in 1980. Monkeypox is less contagious than smallpox and causes less severe illness.

Yashpal Garg, UT Health Secretary, said the Administration would take adequate measures at the appropriate time. So far, there was nothing be concerned about, said Garg.

About the disease

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease that occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa and is occasionally exported to other regions

Fever | Rash | Swollen lymph nodes may lead to a range of medical complications

  • Symptoms lasting from two to four weeks. Severe cases can occur. Case fatality rate may vary from 1-10%
  • Incubation period is usually seven to 14 days, but can range from five to 21 days and the person is usually not contagious during this period
  • An infected person may transmit the disease from one to two days before appearance of the rash and remain contagious till all scabs fall off

Docspeak

We will collect and send samples to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, if there are suspected cases — Prof Mini P Singh, Virology Department, PGI

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Vijay Singla sacked as Punjab health minister over corruption charges, sent to police remand till May 27

2
Punjab

Before sacking Punjab Health Minister, Bhagwant Mann calls him to his residence and plays recording on demand for 'shukrana'

3
Nation

BJP–Congress exchange charges over Rahul Gandhi's meeting with 'anti-India, anti-Hindu' Jeremy Corbyn

4
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked following landslide near Pandoh

5
Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai's modelling bill from 1992 surfaces; guess how much she was paid

6
Nation

Sonia Gandhi forms 2024 general election task force; names Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma among her advisers

7
Nation

India, US to expand defence ties in cyber, space domains; New Delhi to join West-led Bahrain-based naval force

8
Nation

Police register FIR after video of minor Kerala boy raising slogans at PFI rally goes viral

9
Entertainment

Haryanvi singer missing since May 11 found buried near roadside in Meham

10
Diaspora

Indian boy being bullied in school in Texas; Indian-American lawmakers 'concerned' as video goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
This thief had a dress code for his 'job'
Nation

This thief had a dress code for his 'job'

From Amritsar to Cannes...
Amritsar

From Amritsar to Cannes...

Will Sidhu make another comeback?
Amritsar

Will Navjot Singh Sidhu make another comeback?

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears
Chandigarh

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

Manali-Baralacha deluxe buses for tourists a hit
Himachal

Manali-Baralacha deluxe buses for tourists a hit

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies
Jalandhar

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Expect light rain for two days
Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Top News

Punjab Health Minister sacked on corruption charges, arrested

Punjab Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla sacked on corruption charges, arrested

Mohali court sends Singla, aide to 3-day police remand | Won...

‘Audio clip’ of ~5 lakh deal did the duo in

Vijay Singla bribery case: 'Audio clip' of Rs 5 lakh deal did the duo in

Singla and his OSD and nephew Pradeep Kumar are purportedly ...

In message to China, Quad opposes altering status quo

In message to China, Quad opposes altering status quo

Calls for rules-based order in Indo-Pacific region

Militants kill cop, injure daughter in Srinagar

Militants kill cop, injure daughter in Srinagar

ASI says deities in Qutub complex can’t be allowed

ASI says deities in Qutub Minar complex can't be allowed

It’s not place of worship and existing status of monument co...

Cities

View All

No equipment, trained staff to handle fires at PSPCL offices

No equipment, trained staff to handle fires at PSPCL offices in Amritsar

Electronics goods gutted in fire in Amritsar

Will Navjot Singh Sidhu make another comeback?

Committee on Sikh political prisoners seeks meeting with PM Modi, Amit Shah

From Amritsar to Cannes...

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

Chandigarh Adviser: Show way in governance reforms

Chandigarh Adviser: Show way in governance reforms

Need-based changes in Chandigarh: Temporary structures may not be removed for time being, says HC

8 Industrial Area parks of Chandigarh to get makeover

Chandigarh sees coldest day of season

To process sanitary waste, Chandigarh MC plans to set up incinerators

ASI says deities in Qutub complex can’t be allowed

ASI says deities in Qutub Minar complex can't be allowed

Qutub Minar is not a place of worship: ASI opposes plea seeking restoration of Hindu, Jain deities inside complex

Tajinder Bagga case: HC asks Delhi Police to respond to Punjab Police's plea to quash abduction FIR

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses

Vinai Kumar Saxena new Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Scrapyards? Seized vehicles pile up at police stations in Jalandhar district

Scrapyards? Seized vehicles pile up at police stations in Jalandhar district

Drug racket: Five more Punjab Police Academy cops in police net

Borewell death: No lessons learnt from 2019 Sangrur incident

Under-construction wall of a house collapses in Jalandhar Cantt, two dead

Jalandhar: 27-yr-old dies of drug overdose

Ludhiana administration gears up for monsoon, sets up 24x7 control room

Ludhiana administration gears up for monsoon, sets up 24x7 control room

Major robbery at house cracked in Ludhiana, three nabbed

Dowry death: 10-years rigorous imprisonment for husband, in-laws in Ludhiana

AAP leader, two civic body employees booked for fraud in Ludhiana

Five held for forcibly taking away SUV from policeman in Ludhiana

Court accepts diet plan for Navjot Singh Sidhu

Court accepts diet plan for Navjot Singh Sidhu

PUTA representatives meet Punjab Finance Minister, discuss Punjabi University's financial health

Kartar Singh Sarabha's birth anniversary commemorated at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala: Simrandeep Kaur wins Spelling Bee contest