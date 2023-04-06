Amid official blame game, it’s monkey business as usual

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 5

Even as the city grapples with the monkey menace, the authorities are busy passing the buck. While the Municipal Corporation has washed its hands of the problem saying it’s the job of the UT Forest Department, the latter says feeding by residents, leftovers on roadsides and fruit-bearing trees are to blame.

The first census conducted by the Forest Department in December last year points towards the presence of 1,326 monkeys in different parts of the city. At 594, the highest concentration is in Sector 14 (Panjab University), followed by 200 in Sector 1, 88 in Sector 28 and 75 in Sector 27.

The department claims while they catch around 150 monkeys annually, as many as 80 animals have been ensnared over the past five months (November-March) and released in the wildlife sanctuary and other far-flung areas.

The department says it has placed nets at 25 vulnerable spots to catch the animals, but residents feel it is not enough to address the problem and that there is a need to change the strategy.

“Monkeys keep moving on the terrace, creating nuisance. They tear clothes and take away household goods. Children get scared as the animals are often aggressive,” laments Rakesh Sharma, president, Residents’ Welfare Association, Sector 8.

Professor Supinder Kaur, president, Panjab University Teachers’ Association, rues: “Despite the survey suggesting largest presence of monkeys in PU, no effort has been made by the UT Administration to curb the menace. Though PUTA had hired some men to catch these, nothing was done by the university or UT. There are girls’ hostels, an Ankur School, a crèche, a gurdwara and an open-air gym on the campus. We are living in constant fear.”

Councillors Maheshinder Singh and Hapreet Kaur Babla, whose wards have been affected the most, say their WhatsApp messages remain flooded with complaints of monkey menace. They claim to have taken up the matter with the authorities umpteen times, but no concrete step has been taken so far.

However, Debendra Dalai, Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, says: “Having already done our census, we are making efforts to catch the animals and release these in the wild. We are also raising awareness among residents about not feeding monkeys. The animals are attracted to leftovers in public places, besides fruit-bearing trees.”

A forest wing official says monkeys stay in abandoned houses and in the Sukhna Lake area. They enter Sectors 26, 27, and 28 from the mango orchard opposite the Industrial Area, Phase I, Chandigarh.

The troops are territorial in nature and generally dominate a 5-km area. “And it’s not easy to catch the animals as they identify catchers. Monkeys also avoid traps set to catch them,” he adds.

Areas affected the most in city

Sector: No. of monkeys

14 (PU): 594

1: 200

28: 88

27: 75

26: 64

9: 56

8: 48

Total: 1,326

(Sectors 2, 23, 26 and 39, Khuda Ali Sher, Khuda Lahora, Kaimbwala and Mani Majra too have sizeable population)

24x7 Wildlife Helpline 0172-2700217

Traps laid at 25 spots

Wildlife Dept says it catches around 150 monkeys annually and releases these in wildlife sanctuary and other far-flung areas

Dept has placed nets at 25 vulnerable spots to catch the animals, but residents say this is not enough and there is a need to change the strategy

PU’s predicament

With PU having 594 monkeys, the largest concentration in the city, residents say the authorities have done little to mitigate their problem

No effort has been made by UT Administration or varsity authorities, though PUTA had been hiring men to catch animals, say teachers

Area councillor Sachin Galav says: “There is terror on campus due to the menace. The authorities have turned a blind eye to the issue. They have failed to deliver.”

Damage clothes, take away household goods

Monkeys keep moving on the terrace, creating nuisance. They tear clothes and take away household goods. Children get scared as the animals are often aggressive towards them. — Rakesh Sharma, president, RWA, Sector 8

Don’t feed them

We are making efforts to catch the animals and release these in the wildlife area. We are also raising awareness among residents about not feeding monkeys. — Debendra Dalai, Chief Wildlife Warden