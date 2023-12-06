 Amid opposition, Chandigarh Housing Board mulls changes in need-based policy : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Amid opposition, Chandigarh Housing Board mulls changes in need-based policy

Amid opposition, Chandigarh Housing Board mulls changes in need-based policy

Coming board meet likely to address concerns of 67K allottees

Amid opposition, Chandigarh Housing Board mulls changes in need-based policy

Chandigarh Housing Board houses in Sector 41. Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, December 5

Following representations from the representatives of various political and non-political organisations, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) is again contemplating amending its need-based policy.

Occupants of the dwelling units of the board have been opposing the notification issued by the CHB in January 2023, claiming it reverses previous relaxations and categorises these as violations. The board had revised its need-based policy five times since 2010.

A member of the Board of Directors of the CHB said the coming meeting of the Board scheduled to be held in the third week of December was likely to address the concerns raised by the allottees of 67,000 houses of the CHB. He stated that they had received representations from various organisations to allow more relaxations on need-based changes in the dwelling units.

The latest policy, implemented in January 2023, is under scrutiny for not covering previous need-based changes and withdrawing many relaxations. The issue would be reconsidered during the board meeting, added the member.

Allottees of the CHB houses have been demanding a complete withdrawal of the policy notified on January 3 and the formulation of a comprehensive need-based one.

The latest policy prohibits construction in front of MIG duplex flats and extra room on the first floor in duplex ones. Approximately 55,000 of the 62,000 dwelling units have violations, including additional rooms, converted balconies, covered courtyards, etc.

The first need-based policy was notified on March 23, 2010, and further on July 7, 2015, February 18, 2016, February 15, 2019, and on January 3 this year.

In the policies notified in 2010, 2015, and 2016, the board had allowed the construction of a projection/balcony in front of MIG duplex flats with pillars below. However, this was rejected in the policies of 2019 and 2023 and is termed a violation now.

Similarly, the CHB had allowed the construction of an extra room on the first floor in duplex flats over the roof of the proposed ground floor room in the policies of 2010, 2015, 2016 and 2019, but it was forbidden for residents of Sector 41-A.

After issuing the final notice, the CHB put on hold the demolition of violations in dwelling units at Sector 41-A in October, till further orders.

Coming down heavily on additional constructions carried out in duplex houses at Sector 41-A, on September 27, the CHB had directed the allottees to remove the violations and rectify their units within 10 days, failing which a demolition drive was to be undertaken at the risk and cost of the persons concerned.

However, residents of duplex houses stated that the CHB itself allowed certain need-based changes from time to time, but later withdrew the same.

Members of the LIG (U) Duplex Complex Welfare Society said they had challenged the CHB’s action in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the case was still going on.

The members said the High Court had categorically stated that before initiating any action, structural safety of each individual unit should be certified, followed by identification of compoundable need-based changes on an individual basis of first and second floor of the houses. The CHB had not undertaken any survey to certify the structural safety of the flats. It had just measured need-based changes of the flats. As such, the public notice issued by it, they added.

They further claimed the CHB itself allowed need-based changes from time to time. But later, these changes were withdrawn, which stood challenged in the HC, they added.

Why present policy under scrutiny

The present policy, implemented in January 2023, is under scrutiny for not covering previous need-based changes and withdrawing many relaxations. The issue would be reconsidered during the board meeting, said a member of the Board of Directors.

Relaxations notified, withdrawn later

  • In the policies notified in 2010, 2015 and 2016, the board had allowed the construction of a projection/balcony in front of MIG duplex flats with pillars below. However, this was rejected in the policies of 2019 and 2023 and is termed a violation now.
  • The CHB had allowed an extra room on the first floor in duplex flats over the roof of the proposed ground floor room in the policies of 2010, 2015, 2016 and 2019, but it was forbidden for residents of Sector 41-A.

#Chandigarh Housing Board CHB


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Lakhbir Singh Rode, Khalistani terrorist and Bhindranwale's nephew, dies in Pakistan

2
India

On camera: Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi shot dead at Jaipur home, one assailant killed in exchange of fire

3
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh election result 2023: Miffed with Kamal Nath, Congress asks him to resign

4
Trending

Bobby Deol was paid Rs 4 crore-5 crore for 'Animal' role; says as an actor, 'you don't judge what is right and wrong'

5
Punjab

Paramjit Dhadi, close associate of Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Rode, held in Amritsar

6
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang members accused of sending extortion, drugs money to Canada for pro-Khalistan supporters raided

7
Punjab

Balwant Rajoana goes on hunger strike in Patiala jail as SGPC turns down his request to withdraw mercy plea

8
India

Biden's top official visits India, discusses 'plot' to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

9
Entertainment

Actor Dinesh Phadnis, who played Fredricks in popular TV show 'C.I.D', passes away at 57

10
India

With Mamata, Nitish, Akhilesh, Stalin skipping it, Mallikarjun Kharge postpones INDIA meet

Don't Miss

View All
Govt ‘smart’ play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building
Punjab

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction
Haryana

Nuh police's sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal’s choices
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

Top News

Bill in LS to increase strength of J&K Assembly by seven to 114

Bill in Lok Sabha to increase strength of J&K Assembly by seven to 114

Revanth Reddy to be CM of Telangana; oath tomorrow

Revanth Reddy to be CM of Telangana; oath tomorrow

Not in race to be CM: Chouhan

Not in race to be Madhya Pradesh CM: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Rajasthan MLAs meet Vasundhara Raje in Jaipur | Raman Singh ...

114 daily wage labourers died by suicide every day last year

114 daily wage labourers, 31 farmers & agri workers died by suicide every day in India last year

In 2022, more drug, alcohol addicts took own life in Haryana than Punjab

In 2022, more drug, alcohol addicts took own life in Haryana than Punjab


Cities

View All

Health Department employees stage protest in support of ministerial staffers’ demands in Amritsar

Health Department employees stage protest in support of ministerial staffers’ demands in Amritsar

BJP leaders call on Dera Beas head in Amritsar

Pakistani woman reaches Attari to marry Kolkata man

DEO holds meet with school officials

Public toilets few and far between, open urination remains rampant

Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

NCRB report 2022: Family issues behind 70.2% suicides reported in Chandigarh

NCRB report 2022: Family issues behind 70.2% suicides reported in Chandigarh

Panchkula MC begins clearing legacy waste at Jhuriwala site

Chandigarh: Give info on fee hike, seats, private schools told

Pyrotechnics on Mustang lands man behind bars in Mohali

Another murder in Sector 25 in Chandigarh

Inquiry ordered into Delhi hospital’s role in kidney scam

Inquiry ordered into Delhi hospital’s role in kidney scam

National Capital’s air quality improves to ‘poor’ category

Delhi Metro to introduce audio ads in pilot project

Union Minister inaugurates NDMC schools’ science fair

14K fires claimed 56 lives in Delhi this year

Fewer takers for one-time settlement scheme in district

Fewer takers for one-time settlement scheme in district

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Top cop announces merger of traffic, PCR wings in city

SAD, SGPC protest firing on gurdwara premises

UP native arrested with 1 kg of opium

~58-crore major push to clean, green city initiative under SBM

Rs 58-crore major push to clean, green city initiative under SBM

5 gangsters held, 8 pistols seized

MC, firm turn waste tyres into planters

Automated driving centre remains shut due to ministerial staff strike, visitors hit

Remove illegal hoardings in15 days or face action: MC

6 months on, Patiala roads in a mess

6 months on, Patiala roads in a mess

Balwant Singh Rajoana begins fast inside Patiala jail

Royal city gears up for heritage festival

Homeless shifted to shelter homes in Patiala

568 jail inmates examined at medical camps