Amid ‘opposition’, MP Kirron Kher unveils 1st decentralised waste processing plant

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 7

The Municipal Corporation today launched the city’s first decentralised waste processing plant at Sehaj Safai Kendra in Sector 49 here.

MP Kirron Kher, who inaugurated the plant in the presence of Mayor Anup Gupta, said mixed or segregated waste would be converted into RDF (refuse derived fuel) pellets with a good calorific value. She said the wet waste generated in the locality would be processed and the MC would save expenditure on transportation and manpower.

Prior to the inauguration, two residents, who are among the strong critics of the plant, were arrested. Ashwani Kumar, vice-president, RWA, Telehose Cooperative Society, and Madan Lal were booked under Sections 107 and 151 of the CrPc.

The police claimed they had sent messages to area residents to assemble at the spot and were raising slogans to create nuisance. Their counsel claimed that the action was taken under political pressure. Residents apprehend the plant, for which no environment clearance was taken, would emit foul smell.

The Mayor, meanwhile, said the machine was installed for Rs 45.64 lakh to decentralise solid waste processing of bulk waste generators of Sector 49 societies.

The disposal machine would cater to 1,822 houses of four societies. Councillor Rajinder Sharma said the shed for the machinery was constructed by the MC for Rs 24.56 lakh and the machinery was installed for Rs 21.08 lakh from MPLAD funds.

#Kirron Kher