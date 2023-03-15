Amid shortage, UT to empanel radiologists, anaesthetists for year

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, March 14

In an effort to address the shortage of medical professionals in government hospitals in the city, the UT Administration has approved a proposal to empanel qualified radiologists and anaesthetists on a case-to-case payment basis for a period of one year.

Under the Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY), pregnant women are entitled to two free ultrasounds, with the second one being a level-2 scan to detect any structural abnormalities or chromosomal disorders in the foetus. However, shortage of radiologists in government hospitals in the UT has made it difficult to provide this service to pregnant women, as the ultrasound machines lie unused in the absence of trained professionals to operate these.

Similarly, shortage of anaesthetists in government hospitals has led to delays in performing surgeries, with some general surgeries being deferred due to lack of available professionals.

The empanelment of qualified anaesthetists on a case-to-case payment basis will help address this shortage, and ensure emergency surgeries and C-sections can be performed in a timely manner. This move is expected to reduce the wait time for surgeries and ensure patients receive timely and appropriate medical care.

The empanelment of qualified professionals is a common practice in many states, where the government hires doctors and medical professionals for a specific number of cases or tests, and pays them a fixed amount per case or test.

The proposal has been approved on an experimental basis for a period of one year, with the aim of assessing its effectiveness in addressing the shortage of medical professionals in government hospitals of UT.

The per-case honorarium proposed will be cross-checked with those in Punjab and Haryana, and the lowest amount will be clearly indicated in the public notice inviting applications from qualified professionals for empanelment.

A committee chaired by the Director of Health Services and comprising the Medical Superintendent of Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, the Head of the Radiology Department, and the Head of the Anaesthesia Department will examine the applications of qualified professionals and ensure the empanelment process is fair and transparent.

Problems ailing govt hospitals

No regular radiologists in Civil Hospitals at Mani Majra, Sec 45 & 22

Ultrasound machines lying idle at three Civil Hospitals

GMSH-16 has four ultrasound machines, only 3 regular radiologists

General surgeries hit at GMSH-16 due to shortage of anaesthetists

No anaesthetists for three Civil Hospitals in the city

Proposed honorarium

Radiologist Rs 250-300 per ultrasound scan

Anaesthetist Rs 1.5K (major surgery) Rs 700 (minor)