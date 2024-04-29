 Amir Hussain Lone: This para-cricketer from J&K has the world at his feet : The Tribune India

  Amir Hussain Lone: This para-cricketer from J&K has the world at his feet

Amir Hussain Lone: This para-cricketer from J&K has the world at his feet

Without both arms, Amir Hussain Lone captained state squad in many tournaments in countries across the world

Amir Hussain Lone: This para-cricketer from J&K has the world at his feet

Aamir lights a lamp with his foot at Chandigarh Press Club on Sunday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, April 28

Despite losing both his arms in an accident at the age of eight, 34-year-old Amir Hussain Lone has been able to make a mark in the world of para-cricket.

Lone, who is perhaps the only para-cricketer without both arms, caught the attention of the world and the likes of Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, purely on the basis of his love for cricket and his performance while captaining the Jammu and Kashmir squad in various tournaments.

Lone bowls with his toe and plays shots holding the bat between his right shoulder and chin. With such skills, Lone has proved to the world that nothing is impossible.

Coming from Waghama, a remote area of J&K, Lone has participated in tournaments in Afghanistan, Nepal and the UAE. “Cricket has given me everything. I don’t know where I would have been now, had I not played cricket,” said an emotional Lone, who was in Chandigarh as a brand ambassador of the Aryan Groups of Colleges.

In 2016, when Kohli tweeted about him, Tendulkar sent Lone a bat as a token of appreciation. It took Lone another eight years to meet his idol (Tendulkar) recently.

In February this year, Tendulkar met Lone while holidaying in Kashmir. “He (Tendulkar) remembered me from the 2016 tweet. I was surprised. He watched me play some shots, and also gave me a few batting tips. It was an amazing feeling,” said Lone.

Lone’s love for cricket is beyond someone’s imagination. He not only wants to play forever, but also wishes to have a separate body for the para-cricketers. “The disabled players (not only cricketers) need motivation to grow-up in life. I have seen many rejections in life, but cricket has earned me a name in the world. I remember getting rejected despite typing with my toes during a job interview and performing security guard’s job at a shop. I was not allowed to wear track pants to college, but cricket has given me an identity,” said Lone, who has a five-year-old son, Imad.

When asked if Imad wants to play cricket, Lone added: “I just want him to do whatever he wants to with honesty. There was a time when people used to oppose my family for supporting me to play cricket. I know the value of the family’s support,” he added.

“We have decided to give free education to Imad and even to Lone, if he wants to pursue any course. He is an idol for youth. We are also going to conduct annual tournaments under the aegis of Lone’s academy,” said Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group.

Overcoming odds with indomitable spirit

After an accident at the age of eight, a teacher suggested that Amir Hussain Lone should stay at home. Lone started trying to write with his foot. After school, he would watch village boys play cricket. He was saved by a woman from drowning when he tried to swim in a village pond. He, however, took it as a challenge and ultimately, learned how to swim. Later, he shifted his focus to cricket. To strengthen his neck muscles, he would do weight training.

