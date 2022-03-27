Home Minister Amit Shah to open key Chandigarh projects today

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 27

Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate several projects worth about Rs 500 crore at four locations here on Sunday.

Programme schedule Inauguration of a new building of the CHB office at 11:20 am

Launch of Integrated Command and Control Centre at 11:35 am

Opening of various projects at Urban Park in Sector 17 at 12 noon

Meeting with BJP leaders at the party office in Sector 33 at 6 pm

Home Minister will leave for Delhi around 8 pm

According to the schedule, he will inaugurate a new building of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) office at 11:20 am. This seven-storey building, with covered area of approximately 1,38,000 sq ft, has been built at a cost of Rs60 crore. After inaugurating the building, the minister will move to Sector 17 to open Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at 11:35 am. Under this project, around 2,000 CCTV cameras have been installed across the city. This state-of-the-art command centre is integrated with major citizen services such as water, electricity, sewage, solid waste management, transport, e-governance and public-bike sharing for an effective monitoring of services and data analysis.

It is expected that after the inauguration of the centre, challaning of vehicles through these hi-tech cameras will start. However, the authorities concerned have not announced a date in this regard. At present, a trial run of the centre is under way. The minister is scheduled to open various projects at Urban Park in Sector 17 at 12 noon. It was learnt that Shah is would be addressing a gathering of around 3,000 people, most of whom would be BJP leaders and workers.

Later, Shah will head to Dhanas for the opening of a residential complex of the Chandigarh Police at 4:15 pm.

Lastly, he will spend time at the BJP office in Sector 33, “Kamalam”, where he will meet party leaders at 6 pm.

“A total of 27 leaders will attend the meeting. Six district presidents, the Mayor, the Senior Deputy Mayor, a few councillors, core group members and senior leaders will be present at the meeting,” said a party leader.

“Long-standing issues related to CHB flats and the 2008 UT employees housing scheme will be taken up with him. Several associations have given us a memorandum to be forwarded to the Home Minister,” shared a senior party leader.

“After dinner, he is expected to leave for Delhi around 8 pm,” said a party leader.

In the morning, the top brass of UT, the Mayor, senior BJP leader Sudan Singh and local unit chief Arun Sood will welcome Shah at the airport.

