Amity University, Mohali

The university hosted its inaugural youth festival, “Amiphoria”, on March 21 and 22 on its Mohali campus. This two-day extravaganza was celebrated as a showcase of talent, creativity, and passion, offering an array of exciting activities for participants. Director, ISRO-CSIO, Chandigarh, Shantanu Bhattacharya was the chief guest and the chairman of Tynor, Dr PJ Singh, the guest of honour.

Desh Bhagat University

Desh Bhagat University, Mandi Gobindgarh, took over the operations of Saint Teresa University (STU) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Chancellor Zora Singh said the takeover signified a new chapter in the educational landscape of the region.He said now the Doctor of Medicine (MD) programme at Saint Teresa University would be under Desh Bhagat University, adding that the university would provide educational experiences, combining academic expertise with state-of-the-art facilities.

Sanskrit Department, PU

A special lecture on academic leadership was held in the department today. Addressing the gathering, Dr Vijay Karn emphasised the role of youth in academic leadership. The lecture was attended by the teachers, research scholars, and students of the department, as well as the Dayanand Chair for Vedic Studies.

University Business School, PU

A graduation ceremony was organised to bid farewell to the postgraduate batch of 2024. The programme commenced with the rendition of the university anthem, resonating the pride and spirit of the institution, which was followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp.

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, CHD

The college collaborated with the Central Ground Water Board, North Western Region, Chandigarh, to organise a workshop on the principles and practices for sustainable water management, ‘Catch the Rain-Sustainable Water Conservation Practices’. The event was held in view of World Water Day.

SMHS Government College, Mohali

Former Head of Department of History at Panjab University, Chandigarh, Sukhmani Bal Riar (retd) delivered a lecture on ‘Historical Aspect of Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s Ideology’ at Shaheed Major Harimanderpal Singh Government College, Mohali. Head of the History Department, Nishtha Tripathi, gave a vote of thanks to the chief guest, staff and students who were present in the lecture.

