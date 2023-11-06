Amity’s Niraj wins startup contest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 5

TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) in collaboration with Hitbullseye and Amity University, Mohali, organised the grand finale of an annual event — Future Business Sharks 2 — for young entrepreneurs to showcase their talent at Amity University.

The event witnessed nearly 500 participants vying for top honors, including prizes such as laptops, tablets and mobile phones. Niraj S Deshmukh of Amity University stood first, Siddharth Jaiswal of Chitkara University, Baddi, bagged the second position and Geetansh Singh of Japyee University, Solan, stood third. The event served as a platform to instill an entrepreneurial spirit among students, fostering gender equality in participation thereby motivating women to pursue leadership roles with determination.

