Panchkula: 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' flagged off

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 29

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today flagged off “Amrit Kalash Yatra”, a nationwide programme of “Meri Mati Mera Desh”, from Sector 1 here to Delhi.

On this occasion, chief executive officer of Zila Parishad and nodal officer for the yatra Gagandeep Singh was present.

As part of this nationwide programme, earthen urns collected from all villages of the district as well as of municipal corporations, councils and municipalities were dispatched for the national programme to be held in Delhi.

The people’s representatives of the four blocks, including Kandiala Sarpanch Karan Singh from Pinjore, Sarpanch Om Singh from Barwala, Sarpanch Uday Singh from Morni, Sarpanch Baljit Singh from Raipur Rani and municipal councillor Suresh Verma left for Delhi.

Gupta conveyed his best wishes to the delegation that left with the urns.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address the concluding ceremony of the campaign on October 31 at Vijay Chowk, Kartavya Path. “Amrit Kalash Yatris” from all districts of the country will be present.

