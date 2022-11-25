Amritsar academy beat Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 24

Parvesh netted a brace as Kuljeet Football Academy, Amritsar, registered a (3-0) win over Chandigarh Football Association in the ongoing 18th Administrator’s Challenge Cup All-India Football Tournament at the Sector 42 Sports Complex.

Narayan opened the team’s account in the 10th minute. Parvesh doubled the lead in the 17th minute. The first half was sealed at 2-0. The third goal of the match came in the dying minutes of the match in the 91st minute.

Pathankot thrash Manipur

In another match, United Punjab FC, Pathankot, defeated FC Imphal City, Manipur, (3-0). Round Glass Punjab Football Club (RGPFC) defeated Dombivli Football and Sports Association, Maharashtra, by nine goals. Sanathoi Singh (22nd, 31st, 42nd) scored three goals and M Leioung (29th, 45th) added two to the winning tally. Paramveer Singh (5th), Omang Dodum (10th), Singamayum Shani (19th) and Omang Dadum (21st) scored a goal each. In the second half, Dombivli Football and Sports Association conceded the match as they did not turn up to play.

#Football