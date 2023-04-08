Amritsar beat Ropar, lift U-25 cricket title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 7

Amritsar defeated Ropar by 566 runs to win the Punjab Inter-District U-25 Men’s Championship at Maharaja Yadavindra PCA Stadium in Mullanpur here today. The final match of the tournament was played from April 4 to 7.

After winning the toss, Ropar captain put Amritsar to bat first. Batting first, Amritsar lads were bowled out for 484 in 121.1 overs in their first innings. Kunwar Pathak (156 off 198 with sixteen boundaries and five sixes), Abhay Choudhary (80 off 64 with 12 boundaries and two sixes) and Akashdeep Singh (67 off 128 with four boundaries and one six) were main run-getters for Amritsar. Harry Dhaliwal 6 off 83 and Anush Prashar 3 off 112 were the most successful wickets-takers for Ropar.

In reply, Ropar lads were bundled out for 214 in 40.2 overs in their first innings. Mayank Gupta 54 and Jashanpreet Singh Chechi 42* were the main run-getters for Ropar. Sumit Sharma 3/54, Arjun Pappal 3/31 and Deepanshu Chadha 2/34 were the most successful bowlers for Amritsar.

In their second innings, Amritsar was bowled out for 477 in 121.5 overs. Taranveer Singh (137 runs), Aseem Kohli (74), Salil Arora (61) and Arjun Pappal (68*) were the main getters for Amritsar. Kunal Vishwa 3/47, Anush Prashar 3/135 and Karman Preet Singh 2/25 were the most successful bowlers for Ropar.

While chasing the target, Ropar lads were bowled out for 181 in 42.2 overs in their second innings. Karman Preet Singh (33) was the highest run-getter for Ropar. Ramandeep 5/62, Sumit Sharma 3/35 and Arjun Pappal 1/33 were the most successful bowlers for Amritsar.

The Ropar team was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 75,000 while Amritsar team was given the winner’s trophy and a cash prize of Rs 1,50,000.